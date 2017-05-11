BRIEF-Wintoni Group says removed Mohd Shariff Bin Omar as non executive chairman
* Mohd Shariff Bin Omar removed as non executive chairman
May 11 Gold Pacific Co Ltd :
* Says it raised 3 billion won in private placement of 804,362 shares of the company
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal