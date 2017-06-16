June 16 Gold Reserve Inc

* Gold Reserve receives first payment from Venezuela

* Entered further amendment to settlement agreement previously entered into with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

* Under terms of amended settlement agreement, venezuela will pay Gold Reserve a total of approximately US$1.03 billion

* Amended settlement deal contemplates venezuela's obligations thereunder will be partially collateralized with Venezuelan sovereign debt

* Gold reserve - venezuela paid gold reserve initial installment of US$40 million, will pay balance of amount owing in installments over about next 2 years

* Co, Venezuela counterparts ratify commitment to move forward towards creation of JV named Empresa Mixta Ecosocialista Siembra Minera, S.A