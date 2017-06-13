BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan's shares to halt trade pending announcement related to acquisition
June 23 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
June 13 Goldbond Group Holdings Ltd:
* Expects to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Co is in course of carrying out impairment assessment on its interests in joint venture and associate
* Expected result due to share of loss of a joint venture rongzhong group limited of not less than HK$820 million
* Impairment provision, if any, may cause company to report a further loss for year
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures