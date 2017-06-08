June 7 Goldcorp Inc:

* Goldcorp announces take-up of Exeter shares and mandatory extension period to june 20, 2017

* Offer to acquire all Exeter shares has been accepted by holders of 74,992,886 Exeter shares

* Goldcorp- period in which Exeter shares may be deposited is being extended for mandatory extension period of 10 days until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on june 20