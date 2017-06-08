CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
June 7 Goldcorp Inc:
* Goldcorp announces take-up of Exeter shares and mandatory extension period to june 20, 2017
* Offer to acquire all Exeter shares has been accepted by holders of 74,992,886 Exeter shares
* Goldcorp- period in which Exeter shares may be deposited is being extended for mandatory extension period of 10 days until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on june 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.