Feb 24 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

* FY revenue $ 7.21 billion versus $ 6.51 billion

* FY core net profit $ 399.6 million versus $10.4 million

* Propose final dividend of 0.635 singapore cents per ordinary share

* "Operating performance will continue to be affected by prices of cpo and competing seed oils"

* "Palm oil industry is expected to benefit from increasing demand particularly domestic consumption growth"