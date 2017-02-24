BRIEF-Trikomsel Pte updates noteholders on restructuring process of Trikomsel Oke Tbk
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk
Feb 24 Golden Agri-resources Ltd
* Golden Agri-Resources Exec sees production growing by 15-20 percent in 2017
* Golden Agri-Resources Exec sees limited downside risks to current palm oil prices
* Golden Agri-Resources Exec sees current palm oil prices sustaining throughout the year Further company coverage:
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 3.48 PER SHARE FOR 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rbTpWC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)