BRIEF-Consilium Jan-May order intake up 8 percent
* JAN-MAY NET SALES SEK 644.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 629.2 MILLION IN JAN-MAY 2016
May 11 Toebox Korea Ltd :
* Says Golden Eagle International Trading has acquired 18.8 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 18.8 percent from 0
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/IPMg9H
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* JAN-MAY NET SALES SEK 644.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 629.2 MILLION IN JAN-MAY 2016
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING FEBRUARY 2018 BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)