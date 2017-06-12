BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 12 Golden Entertainment Inc:
* Golden Entertainment- ACEP Holdings,ACEP Voteco entitled to receive termination fee from co, $20 million in event co fails to complete deal - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rjHSHT Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million