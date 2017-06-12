BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Golden Entertainment Inc
* Golden Entertainment enters into definitive agreement to acquire American Casino & Entertainment Properties for $850 million
* Acquisition to significantly increase revenues and EBITDA, expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings per share
* Expects to achieve approximately $18 million of annual run-rate synergies post-closing
* Acquisition to significantly increase revenues and EBITDA, expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings per share
* Deal to consist of $781 million cash plus about four million shares of co's stock issued to Whitehall Street Real Estate Partners 2007
* After closing, co will operate over 15,800 slot machines, 114 table games, more than 5,100 hotel rooms across 8 casino properties
* Has received committed financing totaling $1.1 billion to fund cash consideration and to refinance golden's existing credit facilities
* Financing commitment includes a $100 million revolving credit facility to support Golden's future organic and strategic growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.