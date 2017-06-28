BRIEF-Bioverativ says on June 28, entered into a credit agreement
* Bioverativ inc - on june 28, entered into a credit agreement by and among bioverativ and certain subsidiaries as borrowers - sec filing
June 28 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd:
* Annual results for the year ended 31 March 2017 and closure of register of members for determining entitlement to attend the annual general meeting
* FY loss attributable to equity shareholders of co from continuing operations was HK$436.8 million, up 7.7 pct
* FY revenue HK$876.2 million versus HK$812.9 million
* Board did not recommend payment of a final dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - on june 26, co and fti consulting entered into a settlement agreement - sec filing