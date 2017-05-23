US STOCKS-U.S. stocks rise on tech gains, oil rebound
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 23 Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Q Anastasia (to be renamed Golden Anastasia)
* Golden Ocean has issued 550,000 consideration shares to Quintana Shipping Ltd. and associated companies in exchange for the vessel
* Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated March 14, 2017 where Golden Ocean Group Limited announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction where the Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
June 23 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 23rd week in a row, extending a year-long drilling recovery as producers boost spending on expectations crude prices will rise in future months despite this week's decline to a 10-month low. Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to June 23, bringing the total count up to 758, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report on Friday.