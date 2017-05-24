AIRSHOW-Iran's Airtour signs MoU for 45 A320neo Airbus aircraft
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
May 24 Golden Ocean Group Ltd :
* Gogl - first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes