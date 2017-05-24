May 24 Dry bulk firm Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Golden ocean q1 net result $-17.9 million (Reuters poll $-19 million)

* Golden ocean q1 operating result $-5.4 million (Reuters poll $-8 million)

* Golden ocean group ltd: expects to see continued volatility over the course of the year

* Golden ocean group ltd: the current order book is at acceptable levels and new regulations should over time also keep scrapping activity up

* Golden ocean group ltd: however, new ordering of vessels is a threat to a broader recovery in the dry bulk market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)