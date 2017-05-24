May 24 Dry bulk firm Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Golden ocean q1 net result $-17.9 million (Reuters poll
$-19 million)
* Golden ocean q1 operating result $-5.4 million (Reuters
poll $-8 million)
* Golden ocean group ltd: expects to see continued
volatility over the course of the year
* Golden ocean group ltd: the current order book is at
acceptable levels and new regulations should over time also keep
scrapping activity up
* Golden ocean group ltd: however, new ordering of vessels
is a threat to a broader recovery in the dry bulk market
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)