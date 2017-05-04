BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Golden Ocean Group Ltd:
* gogl: delivery of dry bulk vessel
* Golden Ocean Group - to acquire 16 dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction where company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares
* Golden Ocean Group Ltd - has taken delivery of additional one vessel named Q Amreen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: