LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sags with cash, beef prices

* Feeder cattle, hog contracts close lower * Storage data bullish cattle, bearish hogs By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, June 22 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell for a second straight day on Thursday, pressured by fallen cash and wholesale beef values, said traders. June , which will expire on June 30, closed 0.875 cent per pound lower at 118.625 cents. Most actively-traded August finished 1.075 cents lower at 114.275 cents.