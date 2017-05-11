BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud
May 10 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd
* Q1 gold production of 11,406 ounces
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.02
* Q1 revenue totaled $14.8 million
* Qtrly silver production of 64,581 ounces
* Plant throughput averaged 8,821 tons per day in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 A drug developed by Novartis to treat vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.