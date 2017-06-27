June 27 Golden Resources Development International :

* Announcement of results for the year ended 31st March, 2017

* Directors recommend payment of a final dividend of HK1.2 cents per share for year ended 31st March, 2017

* FY revenue HK$1.07 billion versus HK$1.01 billion

* FY profit attributable to shareholders of co HK$59.8 million versus loss of HK$45.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: