June 5 Golden Shield Holdings Industrial Ltd

* Company, well goal limited and liquidators entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Company to acquire entire issued shares of glorious raise limited at a consideration of rmb30 million

* Proposes to raise hk$50.62 million by a open offer involving allotment and issue of 90.4 million offer shares

* Company proposes to dispose jade goal holdings limited

* Jade Goal will be transferred to spv to be established and controlled by scheme administrators

* Stock exchange agreed to allow co to submit new listing application relating to target group on or before 5 June

* Upon resumption, Yang Leyong and Olivier Saint-Cricq will be appointed as executive directors