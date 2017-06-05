BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 5 Golden Shield Holdings Industrial Ltd
* Company, well goal limited and liquidators entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Company to acquire entire issued shares of glorious raise limited at a consideration of rmb30 million
* Proposes to raise hk$50.62 million by a open offer involving allotment and issue of 90.4 million offer shares
* Company proposes to dispose jade goal holdings limited
* Jade Goal will be transferred to spv to be established and controlled by scheme administrators
* Stock exchange agreed to allow co to submit new listing application relating to target group on or before 5 June
* Upon resumption, Yang Leyong and Olivier Saint-Cricq will be appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
