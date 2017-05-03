BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Golden Star reports first quarter 2017 results
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 9% increase in gold production to 57,795 ounces in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016
* On track to achieve its full year 2017 guidance in terms of gold production, cash operating cost per ounce
* Qtrly income per share attributable to golden star shareholders $0.00
* Qtrly adjusted income per share attributable to golden star shareholders - basic $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees for 2017 capital expenditures of $63 million, which includes enhanced exploration budget
* Gold production in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in line with production results for q1 of 2017
* Q1 revenue $68.5 million versus $61.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results