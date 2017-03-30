March 30 Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* Co's unit has signed a commitment letter for a $25 million secured loan facility with Ecobank Ghana Limited

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - Golden Star enters into financing facility

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - anticipates that any drawdowns from facility would be used for general working capital purposes

* Golden Star Resources- interest on amounts drawn under facility would be payable monthly at three month LIBOR plus a spread of 8.0% payable in arrears