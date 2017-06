June 2 Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd

* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi

* In April and May 2017, co had purchased an aggregate principal amount of USD 19.1 million of notes

* All of purchased notes were cancelled on 1 June 2017