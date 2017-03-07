March 7 Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor

* Deal for consideration of hk$180.2 million

* Goldenmars Technology Investments to acquire and Newpont Holdings to sell sale shares

* Effect from 7 March, Lau Wan Po has been re-designated from a non-executive director to an executive director of company