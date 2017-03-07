BRIEF-Harris Technology says it has determined to divest its 'Your Home Depot' business
* Has determined to divest its 'your Home Depot' (YHD) business
March 7 Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor
* Deal for consideration of hk$180.2 million
* Goldenmars Technology Investments to acquire and Newpont Holdings to sell sale shares
* Effect from 7 March, Lau Wan Po has been re-designated from a non-executive director to an executive director of company
