* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
June 12 Goldfield Corp:
* On June 9, co, co's unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement - SEC filing
* Goldfield Corp - borrowings of $15.6 million from $22.6 million equipment loan were used to pay in full all of outstanding BB&T loans
* Goldfield Corp - $22.6 million equipment loan will mature and will be due and payable in full on March 9, 2021
* Goldfield Corp - remaining portion of $22.6 million equipment loan balance will be drawn by co for equipment purchases that occurred by March 31, 2017
* Goldfield Corp - on June 9, 2017, debtors and BB&T entered into master loan agreement and terminated previous master loan agreement
* Master loan agreement restates same terms, conditions as those set forth previously, except for addition of a $22.6 million loan Source text: (bit.ly/2rmAJSa) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Aluminium industry executives will line up on Thursday to have their say on whether foreign imports into the United States pose a threat to the country's security.