BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
May 25 Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd
* Has applied to stock exchange for suspension of trading of shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On Friday, 26 May 2017
* Refers to announcement for privatisation by way of cash offers by optima capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 India's NSE index ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .