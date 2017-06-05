BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Goldlok Toys Holdings Guangdong Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2wn1f0
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million