BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Goldmining Inc
* Goldmining to acquire Bellhaven and its Colombian gold-copper project
* As per deal, Bellhaven shareholders will receive 0.25 Goldmining shares for each bellhaven share held
* Transaction value of $13.5 million
* Bellhaven board of directors unanimously recommends that Bellhaven shareholders vote in favour of arrangement
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results