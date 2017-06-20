WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Goldmoney Inc
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
* Goldmoney Inc - Effective today, all new goldmoney accounts will be opened as Goldmoney Holdings
* Goldmoney Inc - Clients with existing Goldmoney Wealth Holdings will instantly experience new branding and features available to them in their dashboard
* Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 will continue to have access to their accounts
* Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 are encouraged to apply for new Goldmoney Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.