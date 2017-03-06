Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Goldquest Mining Corp:
* Goldquest Mining Corp- Agnico, co to enter into investor rights agreement granting Agnico right to nominate one person to company's board of directors
* Goldquest Mining Corp- rights may only be exercised by Agnico if it owns at least a 10pct interest in company
* Goldquest Mining Corp- Agnico will own approximately 15pct of issued and outstanding common shares of goldquest after closing of investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.