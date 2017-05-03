BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Goldstar Minerals Inc
* Goldstar acquires the Assinica Gold Property located in Quebec, Canada
* Company has proceeded with staking of 1,248 claims, through Quebec government's Gestim system
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results