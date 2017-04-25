New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 25 Goldwin Inc:
* Says it will distribute 350,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to Mizuho Trust & Banking Co Ltd
* To raise 0.4 million yen in total through private placement
* Says placement date is to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ecr4BN
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.