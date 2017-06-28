BRIEF-Jeil Holdings to list new shares on KOSDAQ market
* Says it plans to issue 70.7 million new shares on KOSDAQ market with listing date of June 30
June 28 Goldwin Inc :
* Says it extends term for 3.36 percent stake of shares' buy-back plan to Jan. 31, 2018 instead of Sept. 29 announced previously
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4TnDuP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to issue 70.7 million new shares on KOSDAQ market with listing date of June 30
* Sequential Brands Group announces new category expansion for Heelys with activewear line