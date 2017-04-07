BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Golfzon Yuwon Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will change co name to Golfzonnewdin Co Ltd
* Says effective date is April 12
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Rlc93n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees