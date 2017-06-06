June 6 Golub Capital BDC Inc:

* Golub Capital BDC Inc announces public offering

* Golub Capital BDC Inc - ‍announced that it plans to make a public offering of 1.75 million shares of its common stock​

* Golub Capital BDC Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds from offering to invest in portfolio companies​