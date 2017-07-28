BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC says on July 28, unit of co entered into an amendment to documents governing funding's senior secured revolving credit facility-SEC filing

July 28 (Reuters) - Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Golub Capital BDC - on July 28, unit of co entered into an amendment to documents governing funding's senior secured revolving credit facility

* Golub capital BDC- credit facility amendment extended expiration of revolving period from july 29, 2017 to september 27, 2017 - SEC filing

* Golub capital BDC- credit facility amendment extended stated maturity date from july 30, 2020 to september 28, 2020

* Golub capital BDC - credit facility amendment extended stated maturity date from July 30, 2020 to September 28, 2020