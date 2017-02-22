Feb 22 Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

* Profit for year ended 31 Dec 2016 is expected to decline as compared with corresponding period last year

* Group's profit in second half of 2016 is expected to be significantly higher as compared with first half

* Net profit ratio is also expected to increase in second half as compared with first half

* For year ended 31 december 2016 profit attributable is expected to decrease by 65% to 75%

* For year ended 31 dec 2016 sales revenue of group is expected to grow by more than 18% as compared with corresponding period last year

* "It is expected that group's results will improve upon completion of strategic transformation"