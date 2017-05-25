BRIEF-Shanghai Shenda to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 25 Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd -
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately rmb137 million, increased by 2.24%
* Qtrly sales revenue of group was approximately rmb17,392 million, up 14.41% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28 for A share and July 3 for B share