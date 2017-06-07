BRIEF-FFP sells stake in Ipsos
* FFP A DIRECT SHAREHOLDER OF IPSOS, WITH A STAKE OF ONLY 2.1%, SOLD ITS IPSOS SHARES IN THE MARKET FOR €30 MILLION OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS
June 7 Gome Finance Technology Co Ltd:
* Unit as lender entered into a loan agreement with Beijing Bosheng Huifeng business consulting co as borrower
* Pursuant to agreement,OPCO agreed to acquire entire equity interests in target co at consideration of RMB720 million
* Consideration will be settled with proceeds of loan
* On completion, Gome Xinda Commercial Factoring Co will enter into series of vie contracts with OPCO and PRC equity owners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
