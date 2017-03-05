BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 6 GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings :
* US$400 mln 5.0 pct, Bonds Due 2020
* Estimated net proceeds of bonds issue, after deduction of expenses, will amount to approximately us$393.0 mln
* Company and Barclays entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of us$400 mln 5.0 pct bonds due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.