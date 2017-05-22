BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 Good Com Asset Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to take out a loan of 420 million yen from bank on May 31, to fund property acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nzZGZC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18