BRIEF-Good Com Asset to take out 1.27 bln yen loan

July 24 (Reuters) - Good Com Asset Co Ltd

* Says it will take out 429 million yen loan from HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK,LTD, with a term of 12 months, on July 31

* Says it will take out 429 million yen loan from YACHIYO BANK, Ltd., with a term of 18 months, on July 31

* Says it will take out 410 million yen loan from Shinginko Tokyo, with a term of 18 months, on July 31

* The loan will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tASy7a

