REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 27 Goodfellow Inc:
* Goodfellow reports its results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $1.31
* Goodfellow Inc says consolidated sales for three months ended 30 November 2016 were $130.7 million compared to $135.2 million last year
* Goodfellow Inc says in addition, a significant staff reduction has been initiated at all levels
* Goodfellow Inc - "all non-essential expenses are under immediate review" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations