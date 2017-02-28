Feb 27 Goodfellow Inc:

* Goodfellow reports its results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $1.31

* Goodfellow Inc says consolidated sales for three months ended 30 November 2016 were $130.7 million compared to $135.2 million last year

* Goodfellow Inc says in addition, a significant staff reduction has been initiated at all levels

* Goodfellow Inc - "all non-essential expenses are under immediate review"