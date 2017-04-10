April 10 Goodluck India Ltd

* Goodluck India says coming up with new manufacturing facility in Gujarat

* Goodluck India ltd says proposed manufacturing facility of approx 72000 mtpa will add in company's total production capacity

* Goodluck India ltd says total investment of inr 740 million which will met by debt and internal accruals/promoters contribution

* Goodluck India ltd says plant is expected to be commissioned by April 2018