BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 16 Goodman Property Trust:
* Announce further disposals as part of trust's asset recycling programme
* Unconditional sale is expected to settle before end of march 2017
* Commercial buildings & associated development land at show place in addington, have been sold to local investor for nz$14 million
* Largest being disposal of millennium and yellow hq office properties at 600-604 great south road in auckland, for $210 million
* Trust will hold investment for a maximum period of two years and expects to receive an annual return of 8%
* To facilitate transaction, gmt has subscribed for $12 million of units in property syndicate that now owns asset
* All figures in nz$
