June 14 Goodrich Petroleum Corp:
* Goodrich Petroleum announces haynesville shale well
result, operational update and increased guidance
* Current production for company is approximately 50,000
mcfe per day
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company has increased its q4 of
2017 guidance to an average of 55,000 - 60,000 mcfe per day
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company is expected to spud its
next well, franks 25&24 no. 1 (estimated 69% wi, 50% nri) middle
of July
* Has leased approximately 600 net acres adjacent to its
existing acreage in red river Parish, Louisiana
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company now owns rights to
approximately 26,000 net acres in Haynesville
* Company will earn acreage through drilling and completion
of wells, with no upfront cash consideration
