* Goodrich petroleum announces haynesville shale well result, acreage acquisition, acreage swap and operational update

* Goodrich petroleum-‍entered deal to buy up to 2,200 net acres adjacent to existing acreage in core of haynesville shale play in desoto parish,louisiana​

* Goodrich petroleum corp- ‍will earn the acreage through drilling and completion of wells, with no upfront cash consideration​