New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd :
* CO and the vendor had today, entered into an agreement to mutually terminate the SSA for the proposed acquisition
* Termination due to prolonged timing for fulfilment of conditions precedent
* The termination of the proposals is not expected to have any material financial impact on GIIB’s earnings per share Source :(bit.ly/2omziVL) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.