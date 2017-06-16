June 16 Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd
* Clarifies on article published by edge financial daily
* clarifies co did not announce in april regarding
"establishing an investigation committee to probe alleged
irregularities"
* audit report for fy2016 stated management had not
performed impairment test on carrying amount of plant &
equipment of rm34 million, inventories of rm11.4 million
* Goodway integrated industries -management engaged
independent professional firm to carry out impairment test only
&this is expected to complete by end of aug
Source text:(bit.ly/2sGFbjH)
