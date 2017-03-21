UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Google:
* Google says taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content - blog
* Google says have also tightened safeguards to ensure that ads show up only against legitimate creators in YouTube Partner Program- blog Source bit.ly/2nMQwcC Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.