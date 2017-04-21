BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 21 Google:
* With launch of Galaxy S8,Galaxy S8+,Google Play music will be default music player, music service on new Samsung phones and tablets globally Source text: (bit.ly/2obKGpa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)