French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Google:
* Google says introducing feature to share money through Gmail app on android
* Google says the feature is currently available in the U.S. only on Gmail on the web or android, starting Wednesday - blog Source text: (bit.ly/2n69z4c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane